Kagi launches Kagi Mail public beta with $99.99 annual plan
Kagi, known for its search engine, just launched Kagi Mail, a new email service now open for public beta.
You can grab an @kagimail.com address or use your own domain, with built-in email and calendar tools.
There is a 60-day trial, then it is $99.99 a year or part of the $25-a-month Ultimate plan.
Kagi Mail prioritizes speed and privacy
Kagi Mail puts speed and privacy first, using AI to help you organize your inbox and blocking tracking pixels automatically.
It works smoothly with Apple Mail and makes switching easy by letting you export your data anytime.
Looking ahead, Kagi plans to add a mobile app, contact book, and its own Assistant in early 2027, so expect more ways to keep your digital life sorted.