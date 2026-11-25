Kannur University launches marine antibiotic project under Soorej M Basheer
Kannur University has kicked off a project to find fresh antibiotics by collecting marine microbes.
Led by Associate Professor and head of the Department of Molecular Biology Soorej M Basheer, the team has already isolated over 50 bacterial strains, around 35 fungal strains, and six actinomycetes from seawater and marine sediment samples, with one showing real promise against E. coli.
Kannur University installs lyophiliser, -80°C storage
This project matters because antibiotic resistance is getting worse.
Backed by ₹1.02 crore in research funding, Kannur University has set up a lyophiliser and a storage facility operating at -80°C to preserve these marine microorganisms.
The goal? To purify powerful compounds from these ocean samples that could help fight stubborn infections in the future.