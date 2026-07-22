Kanpur 18-year-old Rohit Virendra Singh Shakya arrested for banking malware
Technology
An 18-year-old from Kanpur, Rohit Virendra Singh Shakya, has been arrested for creating fake banking apps and malware that helped cybercriminals steal people's money.
Even though he dropped out after Class 11, he managed to use AI tools and Telegram to build software that grabbed sensitive info from users' phones.
Fake PNB app stole ₹5L
The police started investigating after a victim lost ₹5 lakh in minutes by installing a fake Punjab National Bank app sent over WhatsApp.
Shakya reportedly ran his operation on a subscription model, charging ₹15,000 upfront plus monthly fees, and made custom fake apps mimicking banks and popular services for cyber gangs in several states.
Police are now looking for others linked to this scam.