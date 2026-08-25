Karima Williams creates Crash Out Diary after Anthropic's Claude helped
Karima Williams, a 34-year-old from Maryland, turned her own experience with AI chatbots into something bigger: she created Crash Out Diary, an emotional support app.
Inspired by how chatting with Anthropic's Claude helped her manage stress and parent more calmly, Karima wanted to make it easier for others to process their feelings in private.
Crash Out Diary hits 50,000 sessions
Launched in April, Crash Out Diary is a free web app where anyone can anonymously vent and find calm through supportive messages, breathing exercises, and tapping games.
No formal software engineering background, Karima built the platform using AI tools, and it's already hosted 50,000 sessions.
After a promo video hit nearly 2 million views on Instagram, she's now working on new features and hopes to bring Crash Out Diary to Apple's App Store.