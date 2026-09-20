Karnataka aims $20B quantum economy, will host summit 2027
Karnataka just announced it will host the Quantum India Bengaluru Summit in 2027, aiming to bring together top minds from around the world to shape the future of quantum tech.
Science and Technology Minister Ajay Dharam Singh shared that this move is part of Karnataka's bigger dream: building a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035.
Quantum Mission ₹1,000 cr backs commercialization
The summit hopes to attract researchers, startups, investors, and policymakers, all under one roof, to boost innovation and real-world impact.
Inspired by local success stories like QNu Labs, Karnataka's ₹1,000 crore Quantum Mission plans to build better infrastructure, support new talent, and help homegrown ideas go global.
Singh says it's all about turning research into real-world applications and putting Karnataka on the map for quantum breakthroughs.