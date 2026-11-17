Karnataka announces training for 63,200 in AI with Google, Salesforce
Karnataka is partnering with Google, Salesforce, and other tech leaders to train 63,200 engineering and diploma students and professionals in artificial intelligence.
Announced at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, this move aims to help more engineering and diploma students and professionals get hands-on experience and industry-ready skills in AI through courses and real-world projects.
Karnataka focuses on responsible AI skills
This training push is all about building a future-ready workforce as AI keeps changing how we work.
The program focuses on Responsible AI and practical tech skills that companies are looking for right now.
It's part of Karnataka's bigger plan to boost innovation and make sure local talent can compete globally.