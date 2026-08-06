Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar meets Anthropic on AI adoption
Karnataka's Chief Minister DK Shivakumar just met with Anthropic, the AI startup, to talk about bringing artificial intelligence into government, education, and health care.
The state is open to using its data for smart public solutions, but says privacy will stay a top priority.
Pilots, AI university and skilling
The meeting, facilitated by Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Home Priyank Kharge, explored pilot projects like using AI for tax and public services.
Karnataka also pitched department-based teams to spot where AI can help most.
On top of that, they are planning an AI University in Bengaluru, large-scale skilling initiatives across the state, support for more than 20,000 startups (especially deep-tech), and subsidized access to Anthropic's Claude AI platform for higher education institutions.