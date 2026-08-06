Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar meets Anthropic on AI adoption

The meeting, facilitated by Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Home Priyank Kharge, explored pilot projects like using AI for tax and public services.

Karnataka also pitched department-based teams to spot where AI can help most.

On top of that, they are planning an AI University in Bengaluru, large-scale skilling initiatives across the state, support for more than 20,000 startups (especially deep-tech), and subsidized access to Anthropic's Claude AI platform for higher education institutions.