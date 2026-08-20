Karnataka CM Shivakumar to launch KEO AI computer August 21

About 1,600 out of the first 2,000 KEOs are going to rural libraries and Arivu Kendras for hands-on training in AI basics like prompt engineering and digital literacy.

The rest will go to select educational institutions, including schools supported through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Each device runs offline-friendly AI apps on RISC-V chips with a solid GPU and comes loaded with bilingual learning tools and Karnataka State Board content for Classes six through 10.

It's all part of a push to bridge the digital gap and give students across Karnataka a head start in tech.