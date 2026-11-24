Karnataka developing app for Scheduled Tribe welfare, T Raghumurthy says
Karnataka is developing a new app so Scheduled Tribe communities can easily check and use government welfare schemes, all in one place.
Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister T Raghumurthy says this move should cut down on confusion and help over 50 tribal groups, like Valmiki and Kadu Kuruba, get the support they need more smoothly.
Karnataka to run tribal document camps
Along with the app, the government plans special surveys and document camps in tribal areas. These will help people get important documents like Aadhaar and income certificates, making it easier for them to apply for things like ration cards.
Raghumurthy also promised quick fixes for infrastructure issues he spotted during visits, aiming to make sure these communities feel better connected and supported.