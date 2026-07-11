Karnataka explores Anthropic India collaboration for AI skilling and incubators

Priyank Kharge highlights AI governance potential

The state wants to use AI not just for tech growth but also to make governance smarter: think shifting from e-governance to intelligence-driven systems that actually respond better to people's needs.

Officials are looking at ways existing data can help citizens, while also boosting collaboration between startups and global players.

Kharge said the engagement was an opportunity to explore meaningful collaboration across skilling, research, startups and AI-led governance, while building sustainable and scalable models that can create long-term public value.