Karnataka government partners with ElevenLabs to pilot voice AI services
Technology
Karnataka is joining forces with voice AI startup ElevenLabs to test out new ways of making government services smarter and more accessible.
Announced by the state's IT and BT department, these pilot projects will use advanced voice tech in areas like job training, healthcare, and citizen support, aiming to make help easier to get for everyone.
Voice AI pilots for investments, culture
The pilots will also explore using voice AI for promoting investments and culture.
As IT and BT Minister Priyank M Kharge put it, this partnership is about finding high-impact ways that AI can reshape how the government connects with people.