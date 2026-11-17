Karnataka government teams with Gnani AI to train 1,000 students
Karnataka's government is teaming up with Bengaluru-based Gnani AI to train 1,000 engineering and science students in voice AI and agentic AI engineering.
Announced at the Bangalore Tech Summit 2026, this move is all about helping young minds build real-world skills that today's tech industry needs.
Program offers hands-on voice AI training
The program covers cool stuff like multilingual speech recognition, text-to-speech, and language models.
Students get to work on hands-on labs and big projects using Gnani AI's own tools and resources. Plus, they'll have access to mentorship from Gnani engineers.
Co-founder and CEO Ganesh Gopalan says it's all about bridging the gap between college learning and what companies are actually looking for.