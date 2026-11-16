Karnataka introduces AI curriculum in 1,800 government high schools
Big news for students: Karnataka is bringing an artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum to 1,800 government high schools for the 2026-27 academic year.
If you're in Class nine, you'll get to learn cool stuff like AI basics, Python coding, data analytics, computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and even generative AI.
The goal? Help everyone level up their digital skills and get future-ready.
Karnataka hires guest teachers, accelerates transfers
To make this happen, the state is hiring guest teachers who'll handle classes as well as things like student admissions and attendance.
Plus, Karnataka is updating teacher transfer rules to fill important vacancies faster, so schools can keep running smoothly and students don't miss out on learning.