Karnataka launches 1st 2,000 KEO AI-ready PCs priced ₹18,999

KEO uses RISC-V processors

The KEO project was dreamed up less than a year ago to close the tech gap between cities and villages.

These PCs use open-source tech and RISC-V processors so they can run AI apps even without steady internet, pretty handy for remote areas.

They come loaded with resources for learning digital skills, boosting AI literacy, supporting class six through 10 studies, and prepping for competitive exams.

The rollout is part of bigger state programs like ArivuKendra.ai aiming to bring smart tech to all 239 taluks across Karnataka.