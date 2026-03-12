Karnataka launches Responsible AI committee, Kris Gopalakrishnan to chair it

Karnataka just launched a Responsible AI committee to make sure artificial intelligence is used ethically in public services like healthcare, education, and policing. Announced on March 12, the panel is chaired by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, with N Manjula as co-chair.

Committee will outline restrictions on social scoring of citizens AI is everywhere now, but it can raise some big questions, like privacy and fairness.

This committee is expected to outline restrictions on social scoring of citizens, restrictions on unlawful or disproportionate surveillance, and no unchecked automation.

The committee discussed aligning data governance and privacy safeguards with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

First reports are due in just a couple of months.

Gopalakrishnan says AI can accelerate Karnataka's economic growth Kris Gopalakrishnan helped build Infosys from the ground up and is chairman of Axilor Ventures and remains active in the tech ecosystem.

He said AI can accelerate Karnataka's economic growth and create jobs of the 21st century.