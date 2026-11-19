Karnataka secures Poland and Dubai partnerships at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Karnataka wrapped up the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 by locking in some major international deals.
The state joined hands with Poland's Regional Chamber of Commerce in Katowice (RIG Katowice) and Kato Hub in Poland for cross-border projects and partnered with Dubai CommerCity to boost AI and help local startups expand worldwide.
Karnataka expands Sarvam AI internationally
Karnataka is taking its Global Innovation Alliance (via Sarvam AI) into Europe and Asia, while also building stronger ties with Taiwanese business groups.
On the home front, a new AI lab will train 2,000 students in practical skills, and fresh biotech collaborations are underway with UK and French partners, showing Karnataka's focus on real-world learning and innovation.