Karnataka tax department and IIT Hyderabad build GST analytics portal
Technology
Karnataka's tax department and IIT Hyderabad are building a new GST analytics portal to make tax collection smarter and more transparent.
By pulling together data from GST returns, e-way bills, and other sources, the platform aims to spot fraud faster and streamline how cases are handled.
GST portal flags 4,250cr bogus turnovers
The system has already helped uncover 278 crore rupees in fake tax credit claims and flagged 4,250 crore rupees in bogus turnovers while cutting down physical inspections by 25%.
With 38 analytics modules (some custom-built for Karnataka) rolling out soon, the state hopes this tech will set a new bar for efficient tax administration.