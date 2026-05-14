Karnataka unveils country's 1st digital tracking system using 2 platforms Technology May 14, 2026

Karnataka is shaking up how medicines are tracked with a brand-new digital system, first in the country!

Unveiled by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, it works through two smart platforms. One instantly blocks substandard medicines and alerts wholesalers and distributors, with nearly 15,000 wholesalers already registered so bad drugs don't make it to shelves.

Around 450 drug samples are found every year to be NSQ. In 2025-26, medicines worth around ₹1.85 crore were recalled after being identified as substandard.