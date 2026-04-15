Karnataka unveils India's 1st quantum ecosystem map created by IISc
Karnataka just dropped India's first-ever Quantum Ecosystem Map to mark World Quantum Day.
Announced by Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju and created by IISc, this move is all about putting Karnataka front and center in quantum innovation: think cutting-edge tech, not just science class buzzwords.
Karnataka Q-City unites ecosystem, 10cr and 400cr
The map lays out Karnataka's growing quantum scene, with Q-City set to bring together academia, startups, and industry on a single platform and enable the translation of research into real-world applications.
To back it up, the state is rolling out a ₹10 crore grant for skills training and startup support.
Plus, they're calling the next 10 years the "Deep Tech Decade" with a massive ₹400 crore fund to keep pushing boundaries in tech across the state.