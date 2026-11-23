Kartavya app upgrade lets government employees carpool and track steps
The Kartavya app for government employees is getting a cool upgrade: soon, users can carpool with colleagues taking similar routes and track their daily steps, all through the same app.
The idea is to make commuting easier, cut down on traffic, and give everyone a little nudge toward healthier habits.
Kartavya features launching within a month
Only verified government employees can use the carpooling feature, so rides stay safe and trustworthy.
As Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary, Prajaseva Department, put it, this is all about building trust among users.
The new features are set to launch within a month, and if things go well, private companies might take notes too.