Kaspersky study finds 70% of Indian businesses targeted between March 2025 and March 2026
A new Kaspersky study found that 70% of Indian businesses were targeted by cyberattacks between March 2025 and March 2026, exploiting employees' poor cybersecurity awareness.
Even with investments in technology and employee training, human errors continue to make companies vulnerable.
India's numbers match Malaysia's, while Vietnam leads the region at 75%.
Phishing affected 28% of Indian businesses
Phishing attacks stood out, affecting 28% of Indian businesses, higher than the global average.
Kaspersky's Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky, noted that spotting fake emails is still a real challenge for employees.
To tackle this, more companies are running simulated phishing tests to help their teams get better at recognizing threats and reducing risks.