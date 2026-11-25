Kaspersky warns AI and political tensions will threaten APAC 2027
By 2027, Kaspersky expects political tensions and AI-driven cyberattacks to be the biggest challenges for Asia-Pacific's digital safety.
With rising regional conflicts and rapid tech adoption, sectors like aviation, finance, and government could face more frequent, automated threats.
India's elections and "Make in India" push might also attract targeted cyber operations.
Kaspersky urges patches and security training
Kaspersky says the best defense is a strong one: keep your software updated with regular patches and make sure everyone on your team knows how to spot risks.
These steps are key for organizations wanting to stay ahead in an evolving threat landscape across APAC.