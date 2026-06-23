Kaspersky warns of malware campaign targeting WhatsApp Desktop and Web
Heads up, Kaspersky just found a sneaky malware campaign hitting WhatsApp Desktop and WhatsApp Web.
Hackers are using compromised accounts to send fake business documents (like invoices or debt notices) that look legitimate and often come from someone you know.
If you open one, it quietly infects your device.
Malicious WhatsApp files enable remote access
Once you click, the file downloads more malicious files and gives hackers remote access to your computer.
This scam has spread worldwide, with big spikes in Malaysia, Brazil, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
The files use names in different languages and even pretend to be Windows updates to dodge security checks.
Kaspersky's advice? Don't open unexpected attachments, even if they're from a friend, and always double-check before clicking anything weird.