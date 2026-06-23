Kaspersky warns of malware campaign targeting WhatsApp Desktop and Web

Malicious WhatsApp files enable remote access

Once you click, the file downloads more malicious files and gives hackers remote access to your computer.

This scam has spread worldwide, with big spikes in Malaysia, Brazil, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The files use names in different languages and even pretend to be Windows updates to dodge security checks.

Kaspersky's advice? Don't open unexpected attachments, even if they're from a friend, and always double-check before clicking anything weird.