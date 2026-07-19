Cybersecurity expert Katie Paxton-Fear has shown that "open-weight" AI models have some big security gaps.

Her tests found you can actually trick one of these AIs in less than an hour (and for under $100) just by feeding it 10 sneaky, malicious examples.

This kind of attack lets hackers run their own code on outside systems, basically opening a secret backdoor.

As Paxton-Fear put it, it is alarmingly easy to mess with how these AIs behave using hidden triggers.