Kayak's new AI mode takes the stress out of trip planning
Kayak just dropped "AI Mode," a smart new feature powered by ChatGPT that lets you plan trips by simply chatting in plain English.
Now you can quickly compare and book flights, hotels, or rental cars—all in one spot.
For now, it's only in English and available in the US, but Kayak says more languages and platforms are coming soon.
Ask AI assistant open-ended questions
With AI Mode, you can ask open-ended questions like "Where can I go on a budget?" or get advice on the cheapest time to fly.
The assistant gives tailored recommendations and lets you book directly through Kayak, making trip planning a lot less stressful.
Kayak's AI tool joins the ranks of other travel apps
Unlike some other travel apps that work inside ChatGPT, Kayak keeps its AI assistant on its own website.
This move helps Kayak better understand what travelers want, while riding the wave of AI tools making travel less complicated for everyone.