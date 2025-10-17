Kayak's new AI mode takes the stress out of trip planning Technology Oct 17, 2025

Kayak just dropped "AI Mode," a smart new feature powered by ChatGPT that lets you plan trips by simply chatting in plain English.

Now you can quickly compare and book flights, hotels, or rental cars—all in one spot.

For now, it's only in English and available in the US, but Kayak says more languages and platforms are coming soon.