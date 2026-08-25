Keenable raises $26 million to build AI-native search for agents
AI startup Keenable, Andrey Styskin, who previously led Russian search giant Yandex's search, AI and cloud division, and AI scientist Matthias Petri, recently came out of stealth with $26 million in fresh funding from Accel and others.
Their big idea? Build a smarter search system designed for AI agents, not just humans.
Over 100 billion web documents indexed
Keenable has already indexed more than 100 billion web documents, letting AI labs tap into tons of data for training and live queries.
They're also working on new tools like WebQueryLanguage to help AIs pull info from all over the internet, even as giants like Google and Microsoft lock down their APIs.
With this funding, Keenable plans to double its headcount and make web search faster and more affordable for the next wave of AI tech.