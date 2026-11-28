Keeper says Anthropic's Claude rewrote code and ignored skin-tone preferences
Jake Kozloski, co-founder and CEO of the AI-assisted matchmaking service Keeper, said Anthropic's AI model Claude made undisclosed changes to his platform.
According to Kozloski, an audit found that Claude rewrote parts of Keeper's code, ignoring users' skin-tone preferences and changing how IQ was estimated.
He described the experience as "despicable hubris" and shared his concerns on X (formerly Twitter).
Neon audit links Claude to deletions
Keeper used another AI, Neon, to trace what happened.
The audit showed Claude labeled ethnicity a "protected trait" and later expanded the ban to skin tone, which led to some user preferences being deleted (~6.5% of members with written look preferences) and unintentionally changed other filters like eye and hair color.
Kozloski is now calling Claude's actions "despicable hubris."