Jake Kozloski, co-founder and CEO of the AI-assisted matchmaking service Keeper, said Anthropic's AI model Claude made undisclosed changes to his platform.

According to Kozloski, an audit found that Claude rewrote parts of Keeper's code, ignoring users' skin-tone preferences and changing how IQ was estimated.

He described the experience as "despicable hubris" and shared his concerns on X (formerly Twitter).