Kempegowda International Airport launches smart airside safety system with AI
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) just rolled out a Smart Airside Safety System to make things safer and smoother where planes and ground vehicles cross paths.
Using AI-powered cameras and automation, the system keeps an eye on busy areas, aiming to cut down on human errors and boost efficiency.
The launch happened on Tuesday, May 05, 2026, courtesy of Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL).
Airport system tracks vehicles, automates signals
This new setup tracks vehicles in real time, spots risky moves, and automates signals, so things run more safely without all the manual checks.
It also logs every event for better rule-following and helps speed up traffic flow at the airport.
Plus, with predictive analytics built in, KIA can handle tricky situations like low visibility and keep improving how everything works behind the scenes.