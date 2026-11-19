Kennedy Space Center gets 1st indoor aero test lab coaster
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is getting its very first indoor roller coaster, the Aero Test Lab.
Created with Maurer Rides and powered by SPIKE Coaster tech, this ride lets you step into a NASA flight test simulation.
The new vehicle was just revealed at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando on November 17, 2026.
Aero Test Lab riders adjust speed
Aero Test Lab puts you in control: riders can adjust their speed in designated boost zones and contribute to their test scores as they zip through digital NASA test environments.
The experience covers everything from subsonic to hypersonic speeds.
Construction kicked off in September 2026, with doors set to open in 2028.
Therrin Protze, the complex's COO, says it's all about making NASA's aviation breakthroughs fun and interactive for everyone who visits.