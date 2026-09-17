Kent Hups uncovers 1st reported likely adult T. rex trackway
Technology
A high school science teacher volunteering at a fossil dig in North Dakota just made history: he uncovered the first reported trackway likely attributable to an adult Tyrannosaurus rex.
Kent Hups spotted four large, three-toed footprints from 66.5 million years ago, giving us a rare glimpse of how this legendary dinosaur actually moved.
Trackway shows 3.4 to 7.25km/h
The tracks stretch 23 feet and show the T. rex walked at about 3.4 to 7.24km per hour, not exactly sprinting!
Scientists are excited because these prints reveal details like toe shape, helping them figure out how T. rex moved around.
Three of the footprints are headed to Denver for more research later this year, promising even more dino discoveries ahead.