Kerala Police hosts 19th c0c0n cybersecurity conference in Kochi

Heads up, tech enthusiasts: Kochi is hosting the 19th c0c0n cybersecurity and hacking conference from October 6-13 at Grand Hyatt Bolgatty.

Organized by Kerala Police, this global event brings together experts, industry leaders, and students to tackle new cyber threats and strengthen digital security.

As State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar puts it, the goal is to "build stronger, smarter and more resilient digital ecosystems" for everyone.