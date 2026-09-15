Kerala Police hosts 19th c0c0n cybersecurity conference in Kochi
Heads up, tech enthusiasts: Kochi is hosting the 19th c0c0n cybersecurity and hacking conference from October 6-13 at Grand Hyatt Bolgatty.
Organized by Kerala Police, this global event brings together experts, industry leaders, and students to tackle new cyber threats and strengthen digital security.
As State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar puts it, the goal is to "build stronger, smarter and more resilient digital ecosystems" for everyone.
c0c0n to host over 200 speakers
Expect over 200 speakers and delegates from more than 20 countries. There will be tracks on AI, fintech, leadership, risk and compliance, with pre-conference technical training from October 6-8 and main sessions on October 9-10.
Big names like India's Deputy National Security Advisor T V Ravichandran, State Bank of India chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Shetty, and National Stock Exchange of India managing director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan are speaking, plus international agencies like Interpol are joining in, making this a truly global cyber meetup.