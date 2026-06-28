Kerala Police warn of 'boss scam' impersonating top executives

ZIP malware can hijack executive accounts

The messages usually come with ZIP files packed with malware, which can let criminals hijack the accounts of senior officials or set up fake executive profiles.

They then use tools like WhatsApp Web to push for fast fund transfers.

Police recommend double-checking any money requests directly with your boss (not just over chat), avoiding suspicious files, regularly checking WhatsApp's linked devices, and using multi-step approvals for payments.

If you spot a scam or fall victim, call 1930 or report it on the cybercrime portal right away.