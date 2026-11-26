Kerala Sabari portal resolves 452 complaints and offers 24/7 help
Kerala's Sabari portal is making life easier for Sabarimala pilgrims this season.
Launched last year by the Pathanamthitta district administration, it's already resolved 452 out of 458 complaints, most about vehicle breakdowns and accidents, within just nine days.
The portal runs round-the-clock, so help is always a click away for anyone stuck on their journey.
Sabari portal adds WhatsApp grievance feature
This year, the portal added a public grievance feature where pilgrims can quickly report issues using their WhatsApp number and vehicle details.
Complaints go straight to the Motor Vehicles Department for fast fixes or roadside help.
Plus, bus schedules from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation are now built in, and you can even flag problems with food or cleanliness using a simple token system on WhatsApp.
It's especially handy if you're pilgrims arriving from other states and aren't familiar with the local terrain and language.