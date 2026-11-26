This year, the portal added a public grievance feature where pilgrims can quickly report issues using their WhatsApp number and vehicle details.

Complaints go straight to the Motor Vehicles Department for fast fixes or roadside help.

Plus, bus schedules from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation are now built in, and you can even flag problems with food or cleanliness using a simple token system on WhatsApp.

It's especially handy if you're pilgrims arriving from other states and aren't familiar with the local terrain and language.