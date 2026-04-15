Kerala scientists develop designer rice with triple-protein and low-glycemic-index

Broken rice ground into fortified grains

Designer rice is made by grinding broken rice into flour, boosting it with protein and key nutrients like iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12, then shaping it back into grains (no genetic modification involved).

The technology has already been shared with companies like Tata Consumer Products to help make this healthier option widely available.

With its extra nutrition and familiar taste, designer rice could help fight malnutrition while letting people stick to their favorite meals.