Kerala startup drops AI legal aid app for everyone
A Thiruvananthapuram-based startup, Lejit AI, just launched Lejit.ai—a new app and web portal that makes legal help way less intimidating.
It guides you through your rights, laws, and next steps; auto-generates affidavits and drafts; plus keeps all your case docs and updates in one place.
What makes Lejit.ai stand out
Lejit.ai's Legal Knowledge Graph covers info from 38+ countries and gets regular updates.
For lawyers, it streamlines research, drafting, and client chats by cutting down on manual work.
After a strong start in India, they're eyeing the global Indian community—and eventually a worldwide rollout.
Funding & why it matters
Backed by ₹1 crore in angel funding, Lejit.ai wants to clear up legal confusion before you even talk to a lawyer.
As Director Barun Chandran puts it: "Legal awareness is the first step toward justice."
Premium features and subscription pricing are available on the Lejit.ai website.