Keralam launches student savings portal unveiled by V D Satheesan
Keralam has rolled out a new online portal to help students in government and aided schools (classes one through 12) save money more easily.
Unveiled by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, this is now the country's largest statewide digital initiative dedicated exclusively to school-level student savings, making it simpler for young people to manage their money and build good habits early on.
KITE portal provides passbooks, SMS alerts
Created by KITE, the portal lets students track their savings with digital passbooks and get SMS alerts to parents whenever there's a transaction.
It connects smoothly with existing school portals: no extra logins needed.
Teachers can also help manage accounts using the KITE Key app and QR codes.
Plus, real-time dashboards provide district and state-level administrative offices with access to school-level financial transactions and consolidated reports.