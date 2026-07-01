Kevin Mullin unveils AV bill after robotaxis blocked emergency vehicles

The new bill would let officials use geofencing to limit where AVs can go during emergencies and asks the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to set minimum safety standards.

Local leaders like Mayor Daniel Lurie and Fire Chief Dean Crispen have pointed out recent traffic jams caused by stalled robotaxis (including a messy July 4 incident), pushing for stronger oversight.

Waymo says it supports these federal standards, but with more incidents piling up, regulators want faster action from all AV companies.