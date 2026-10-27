Keystone destroys nearly 19,000 wallets after breach exposed customer data
Keystone, a well-known crypto hardware wallet brand, is destroying nearly 19,000 devices after a big data breach on October 20, 2026.
Hackers got access through a third-party tool and exposed the personal info and order details of almost 26,000 customers.
Even more worrying, an authentication key was leaked, raising the risk of fake Keystone wallets showing up.
Keystone swaps exposed key, pauses shipments
Keystone says users' recovery phrases and private keys are still safe.
To keep things secure moving forward, they're swapping out the exposed key in new devices and pausing shipments for now (switching to preorders instead).
They've also cut how long they keep customer data from six months to three months.
Devices delivered before October 20 are considered safe if they pass authentication checks.
This breach follows similar attacks on other wallet makers like Ledger and Coldcard, reminding everyone that even hardware wallets aren't immune to hacks.