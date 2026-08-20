Khalifa Aminu, 20, developing AI smart glasses for visually impaired
Technology
Khalifa Aminu, a 20-year-old from Kano, Nigeria, is developing AI-powered smart glasses to help blind and visually impaired people get around more easily.
Revealed on X on August 19, 2026, his invention uses sensors and GPS to spot obstacles and guide users safely.
Glasses give audio alerts, share location
The glasses give real-time audio alerts about nearby objects and can share the user's location with caregivers if needed.
Aminu is now adding a voice feature so the glasses can describe surroundings out loud.
He designed everything using affordable materials and keeps improving it based on feedback from real users.
Local groups are backing him to help bring his idea to more people who need it.