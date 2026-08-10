Kiel University researchers developed CAU-10-H harvesting water from dry air
Researchers at Kiel University in Germany have developed CAU-10-H, a sponge-like material that captures water from the air, even when it's really dry outside.
Just 1kg of this CAU-10-H/carbon composite can make up to 1.8-liter of clean drinking water every day under dry conditions, which could be a huge help for places struggling with drought and unpredictable rainfall.
CAU-10-H carbon enables electric/solar release
By adding carbon structures, the team made CAU-10-H release water faster using electricity or sunlight, so instead of waiting all day, you get results in just a few hours.
It even works with waste heat from factories and can boost cooling systems up to three times the cooling performance of silica gel.
This technology could make life easier in dry regions by tackling both water shortages and energy needs.