King Charles hosts Scotland AI summit urging safety and cooperation
King Charles III just hosted a big summit in Scotland, gathering top names like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and OpenAI's Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar to talk about the future of artificial intelligence.
He said AI should be harnessed "with safety at its heart" and through "international cooperation and consensus," making it clear that ethical development and teamwork between countries are key to making sure AI helps everyone safely.
Jensen Huang proposes AI safety tests
Conversations focused on how to get the benefits of AI without risking safety or fairness.
King Charles pushed for global rules so no country gets left behind, while Google's Demis Hassabis and Anthropic's Tino Cuellar joined private talks.
NVIDIA's Huang suggested all AI products should pass strict safety tests before launch, a move that echoes wider industry debates about keeping tech safe for everyone.