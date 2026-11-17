Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says AI could significantly speed drug development
AI is on track to seriously speed up how we make new medicines: think one or two years instead of the usual five to seven.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon's executive chairperson, shared at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 that this could mean faster, more personalized treatments moving from lab benches to real clinics.
AI to improve trial patient selection
Mazumdar-Shaw pointed out that AI can help pick the right patients and design smarter clinical trials, leading to quicker results and better insights.
She also said discussions are underway in Karnataka on how to create a "regulatory sandbox" to validate proof of concepts much faster.
Plus, by connecting genomics and neural networks, AI isn't just helping healthcare: it's opening doors in fields like agriculture and bioenergy too.