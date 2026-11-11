Kirt McMaster announces AI powered Kora Linux OS for 2027

Kora is aiming straight at the growing AI market. McMaster thinks users could jump from 50 million to 200 million by 2033.

The OS is crafted by a team from the Linux gaming scene and runs on its own Cortex AI engine.

Kora is teaming up with Qualcomm for Snapdragon support and working with Saudi Arabia's Humain for enterprise solutions.

Instead, they will offer subscriptions for access to advanced AI features, hoping to build a self-sustaining ecosystem that avoids past mistakes.