KiteFishAI launches NanoI1 lightweight AI model for niche regulated industries
KiteFishAI just launched NanoI1, a lightweight AI model built for developers and companies working on niche projects, especially in industries where security and compliance really matter.
Unlike those massive language models that try to do everything, NanoI1 is all about focused, practical solutions.
Regulatory focus to aid Indian startups
NanoI1 is designed with strict regulations in mind, making it a solid fit for businesses operating in regulated industries.
KiteFishAI hopes this move will help more Indian startups and businesses build specialized solutions and contribute to India's AI ecosystem.