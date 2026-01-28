KLM now gives you free Wi-Fi on European flights
Technology
Starting January 22, 2026, KLM began a phased rollout of free in-flight Wi-Fi across its European routes.
Now you can scroll, stream, game, or message in flight—no extra charges or annoying paywalls after logging in or registering as a Flying Blue member.
How it works:
The service runs on Viasat and covers about half of KLM's European fleet—with plans to extend the service to A321neo and Embraer 195-E2 jets.
Just log in or sign up as a Flying Blue member onboard to get unlimited access.
Why this matters:
KLM's short-haul planes don't have seatback screens, so this upgrade means you can finally binge your shows or catch up with friends while flying.
It's part of KLM's push for a more personalized (and way less boring) travel experience for everyone hopping around Europe.