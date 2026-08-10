KLU and ASSOCHAM host 'AI BUILD 2026' hackathon in Vijayawada
KL University (KLU) just hosted the "AI BUILD 2026" hackathon in Vijayawada, teaming up with ASSOCHAM and 42 Learn.
The top 1,000 students from 75-plus engineering colleges made the cut to compete, taking on real-world challenges in Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, and other cutting-edge tech.
KLU trio wins hackathon top prize
The KLU team (Seshma Muddana, Syed Mastan Vali, and Shravya Lankapalli) took first place.
First runners-up were teams from DNR College of Engineering and Technology (Bhimavaram) and Vignan's Nirula Institute of Technology and Science for Women (Guntur).
Second runners-up included teams from IIITDM Kurnool and Nadimpalli Satyanarayana Raju Institute of Technology (Visakhapatnam).
The selected students worked on real-world industry problem statements across Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, Agentic AI, and emerging technologies.