Kochi's Bigdates.ai releases 103 Malayalam fonts in FML format
Technology
Bigdates.ai, a Kochi-based startup, just released 103 new Malayalam fonts to shake up digital design.
Launched on the first day of the Malayalam calendar year, these FML-format fonts are made for posters and social media, finally bringing some fresh style after a decade of barely any updates.
Team of 12 used AI tools
Created by a 12-member team using AI tools, each font has its own personality, like Olam (underwater), Nizhal (shadows), and Urukal (melting).
You can grab them at malayalameditor.com or soon in their revamped app, which already had around 30 lakh installations back then.
Up next: web and iOS versions, Unicode support for wider use, plus plans to expand into Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi fonts.