Kochi's Bigdates.ai releases 103 Malayalam fonts in FML format

Created by a 12-member team using AI tools, each font has its own personality, like Olam (underwater), Nizhal (shadows), and Urukal (melting).

You can grab them at malayalameditor.com or soon in their revamped app, which already had around 30 lakh installations back then.

Up next: web and iOS versions, Unicode support for wider use, plus plans to expand into Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi fonts.