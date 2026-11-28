Kodak Charmera keychain camera $29.74 at Amazon and B&H Photo
Kodak's Charmera keychain camera is now going for just $29.74 on Amazon and B&H Photo, a record low price.
While it's not about pro-level photos, this retro gadget stands out for its playful design and pocket-friendly size.
Each one comes in a surprise box with six vintage styles (or a rare transparent version), making unboxing a little adventure.
Tiny keychain camera captures 1,440x1,080 photos
The Charmera snaps 1,440-by-1,080-pixel photos and has fun extras like black-and-white mode and color filters, perfect for quirky, shareable pics even if the quality is more throwback than sharp.
It's tiny enough to hang on your keys, though don't expect much from its video or audio.
All in all, it's a cool gift idea for anyone into unique gadgets or retro vibes.