You can use Kodak's new digital photo-frame as a tracker
What's the story
Kodak is launching its latest collectible, the SlideTag, a small digital photo frame that doubles as a Bluetooth tracker. The device can be personalized with a photo slideshow, message or QR code transferred from your phone over Bluetooth. The SlideTag is smaller than traditional Kodak film slides but offers more functionality and versatility. It features a 1.54-inch color E Ink screen that mixes six colored inks to display photos at 240x240 resolution.
Features
It can display a short to-do list or contact details
The SlideTag can store and cycle up to 12 photos transferred via Bluetooth from Kodak's Memory Link app on a mobile device.
It can also display a short to-do list, contact details, countdown timer, or a QR code linking to any desired location.
However, the color reproduction isn't as accurate as an LCD or OLED screen.
Tech
The device runs on a CR2032 coin cell battery
As a tracker, the SlideTag uses basic Bluetooth with a range of up to 30 meters in open spaces.
It also has a 75-decibel buzzer to help locate it when you're close.
The device runs on a common CR2032 coin cell battery that can be easily replaced, with battery life varying depending on how frequently you use tracking features or refresh the displayed image.
Cost
It is priced at $34.99 each
The SlideTag comes in a range of retro designs, which are sold in mystery boxes.
If you don't like surprises, Kodak also offers a complete set of all eight vintage designs for $279.92.
There's also a ninth "secret edition" with a sleek metallic finish that is only available in individual boxes.
The device is priced at $34.99 each and works with Apple's Find My or Google's Find Hub tracking networks for added convenience.