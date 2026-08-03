Kolkata's Indian Museum teams with IIT Kharagpur for AI restoration
Technology
The Indian Museum in Kolkata is teaming up with IIT-Kharagpur to restore archeological artifacts using artificial intelligence.
This move is part of the government's Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi push to keep India's history alive.
Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the news in Parliament, highlighting how tech and tradition are coming together.
ASI launches Hampi and Nalanda apps
Alongside this, the museum has worked with Google Art and Culture to prepare a virtual exhibition and has introduced AR tools for a more interactive experience.
On a bigger scale, over 70% of artifacts from eight national museums are now digitized and available online.
The ASI has also launched apps for Hampi and Nalanda museums, making virtual tours possible for everyone.